Springfield Township woman arrested following stabbing

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A rural Springfield Township woman was arrested following a stabbing early Monday morning.
On Monday at about 2:21 a.m., La Porte County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to Gallops Marathon, 1877 W. U.S. 20 in reference to a man who was bleeding.
Upon the arrival, deputies determined the subject had been stabbed resulting in upper body injuries. The victim was later transported to an area hospital by La Porte County EMS for treatment.
Members of the Criminal Investigations Division were immediately contacted and activated. The investigation quickly led patrol deputies to a residence located within Woodberry Mobile Home Park, 0999W CR-650N.
Shortly after arriving, the suspect, Shannon N. King, 37, was taken into custody.
Detective Mike Raymer prepared and presented facts surrounding the investigation to La Porte County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Liz Boehm. On Tuesday, probable cause was presented to Judge Michael S. Bergerson in La Porte County Superior Court I.
Probable cause was found for the following: Count I-Aggravated Battery (Level 3 Felony), Count II-Battery by means of a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony) and Count III-Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 5 Felony).
King remains in the La Porte County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond through Superior Court I.
The investigation remains open and ongoing.
