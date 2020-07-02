La PORTE — The La Porte County Treasurer Lynne Spevak would like to remind property owners that the spring tax bill with the 60 day extension per Gov. Eric Holcomb will now be due Friday, July 10.
The treasurer’s staff will be able to accept in-person payments on Monday, July 6 at the 555 Michigan Ave. building in La Porte and the 302 W. 8th St. building in Michigan City. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
