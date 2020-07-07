La PORTE — After months of waiting, La Porte’s Spring Cleanup will finally take place next week, according to Mayor Tom Dermody.
“Though ‘Spring Cleanup’ is now more accurately ‘Summer Cleanup,’ we are happy to finally be able to offer this service to our residents,” Dermody said. “My office received several calls about the event over the last several weeks, and we are grateful to our trash vendor, RTS, for working with us to find a safe way to make it happen.”
