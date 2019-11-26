Spreading the word to help save lives

BLOOMINGTON – A La Porte County-based nonprofit dedicated to spreading the word about carbon monoxide safety is expanding its outreach.
Last month, about a dozen Bloomington Boys & Girls Club teenagers ran their own carbon monoxide awareness event in conjunction with the Bloomington Fire Department, with 150 free carbon monoxide alarms distributed to club members’ parents and the public. Many more received information about carbon monoxide safety.
The event was made possible through the club's seven-year partnership with the Lindsey O’Brien (LOK) Wishing Tree Foundation, and First Alert, a maker of residential fire and CO detection devices.
Lindsey was a La Porte native and a "big sister" at the club before she graduated from Indiana University and moved to Arizona in 2010.
That's where she died later that year from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at the age of 22. Her mother, Dot Kesling, reached out to Lindsey’s little sister at the club to break the news.
Out of that connection, "a seed was planted to help keep the kids Lindsey cared about safe from this harmful 'Silent Killer' – so named because it is odorless, colorless and otherwise not detectable except with a CO alarm," Kesling said.
The LOK Wishing Tree Foundation’s goal is to "empower the next generation to keep themselves and those they love safe from the dangers of CO," she said.
“Engaging these teens, educating them about carbon monoxide and providing the tools necessary to speak with the public about this life-saving topic is our brightest and best hope," according to Kesling.
"Indiana is currently one of a handful of states that has no statewide building code requirements for CO alarms in residential or commercial buildings, making their efforts all the more critical. It is our hope this could become a template for other Boys and Girls Clubs across the state to adopt as well.”
Brett Hoffman, the club’s community engagement director, said the program “provides our teen members an opportunity to engage with the community at large while also providing a chance for them to mentor younger club members.
"For most, this is the first time teens have been involved in a public outreach event. The parent of one teen remarked that her daughter is usually shy and hesitant to speak up, yet the importance of the safety message gave her confidence and courage to go beyond her comfort zone,” Hoffman said.
To learn more about carbon monoxide and receive a 20 percent discount on select CO alarms, visit LOK Wishing Tree Foundation’s website at lokwishingtree.org.
—From staff reports
