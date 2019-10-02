MICHIGAN CITY — Sixth-graders at Coolspring Elementary School got to splash around in the YMCA pool on Friday, but the goal was more more serious than fun.
“Today, we’re teaching safety around water, which is basic safety skills,” said Kathy Workman, program director at the Elston YMCA. “It’s not a swim lesson; it’s more to teach kids how to survive if they were in the water and were unable to swim. It’s a way to get them back to safety.”
Nearly 800 children drown each year, over half of them under the age of 5, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.
And in a community like Michigan City, which borders Lake Michigan – in which 36 people have drowned so far this year, including two at Washington Park, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project – it’s paramount that kids understand the realities that can lead to drowning, according to Workman.
“Kids don’t think water is as dangerous as it actually is,” she said. “So, we’re just teaching them to be more conscious, so that if they’re in trouble, they know what that might look like and how to save themselves.”
The pool session included basic swimming and floating techniques, as well as a demonstration on how to properly use a life ring.
“A lot of our kids have never been in a pool, they’ve never been on the lake – but they consider themselves swimmers,” said Yveline Hulse, counselor at Coolspring Elementary. “So, I wanted to do this so they’d have some basic knowledge of, ‘If and when I’m in an emergency, I can apply some of these basic skills I learned today to save myself.’
“This is very serious. Thinking of all the deaths on Lake Michigan, all of the kids and adults who have drowned, it’s sad.”
As Workman said, “Teaching children how to be safe around water is not a luxury; it is a necessity.”
