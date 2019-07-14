La PORTE – The Michigan City man who was charged with the fatal beating of his grandmother in her La Porte home last winter had his initial hearing in La Porte Circuit Court on Friday.
Anthony L. Carter, 27, is awaiting trial after being charged with the murder of 75-year-old Beulah Biege. He remains in the La Porte County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
During the initial hearing, Carter was appointed a public defender and requested a fast and speedy trial.
The incident occurred on Feb. 28, 2019, according to La Porte Police, who found the victim in her home on the 100 block of Warren Street. Prosecutors said she had suffered multiple injuries when police found her. Police also discovered that Biege’s 2003 Jeep Liberty had been stolen from her home.
Biege passed away on March 10, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, 10 days after being “physically assaulted,” according to prosecutors.
An autopsy showed she died of "blunt force trauma to the head" and ruled the death a homicide, according to a report from the St. Joseph County Coroner's office.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Atley Price presented testimony from La Porte Police Detective Sgt. Brett Airey on that linked Carter with the crime.
He was taken into custody on Tuesday, July 9, after Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos found sufficient probable cause to issue an arrest warrant.
According to the sheriff’s office, Carter is also charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and theft. His next court appearance is set for July 26, and an omnibus hearing is set for Sept. 6, according to court records.
At the time of his arrest on the murder charge, Carter was wanted on a probation revocation warrant from a 2016 La Porte County case in which he was charged with domestic battery and domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16, according to court records.
A bench trial was held in Superior Court 4 in November 2018 and Carter received a suspended sentence. However, in April, the La Porte County Probation Department filed a petition for revocation of that sentence, and a bench warrant was issued, court records show.
Carter is being held without bond on that warrant, and is scheduled to appear Aug. 13 in Superior Court 4 on that case, according to the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.