CHESTERTON — The safety of passengers and employees has been and continues to be the top priority for South Shore Line (SSL). Sanitized for Rider Safety is SSL’s comprehensive cleaning program that includes thorough sanitization procedures, safety recommendations for riders, and new resources, such as hand sanitizing stations.
SSL invites riders to look for the Sanitized for Rider Safety seal in the stations and train cars within the next several weeks. “We want our riders and crews to know that we have their safety at the forefront of our service,” said Michael Noland, President of South Shore Line. “We know that health and safety concerns are now at the top of everyone’s minds, and we are hoping that the SSL can offer peace of mind as riders start and end their days with us.”
