CHESTERTON — South Shore Line officials continue to monitor and address potential impacts from novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and are taking steps to further reduce the risk to our passengers from exposure to the virus.
As of March 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the majority of the American public are unlikely to be exposed to the virus at this time, and the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low.
