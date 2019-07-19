South Central Schools awarded grant

Submitted photoSouth Central Schools was awarded a $25,000 grant from Views on Learning, an educational non-profit foundation with headquarters in Mishawaka. The grant requires that the funds be utilized toward student focused technology initiatives. South Central will use the grant to enhance the new Maker Space. Along with a recent grant from the South Central Education Foundation, the grants will go a long way in making the Maker Space a reality for all the students.

