PILOT POINT, Texas – One night at dinner during her first week of fourth grade, 9-year-old Vail Johnson told her family she wanted to be an author someday.
And though she never got the chance, her mother – former La Crosse resident Susan Chance – made sure that dream came true following her daughter's tragic death.
"Vail was a kid who loved to read and write," her mom said. "I read to her from a very young age, and her first-grade teacher [Corey Haughton at Pilot Point Elementary] encouraged her to write. She wrote a lot of stories.
"She made little books. I showed her how to make pages, and she would take them and staple them together. She had 50 or more of them. People think she was 9 when she wrote these stories, and she did write one the week before she died, but a lot of them were written when she was just 6 and in first grade."
The day before she died, Vail rode her horse "and as we were walking back to the barn, she said 'someday I will get my books published.' An author had talked to the kids at school, and that same night at dinner she told all of us she wanted to be a writer," Susan said.
But the next night, after eating dinner with the family and reading some books, Vail went to bed.
"Her sister [Jade, then 11] found her at 5 a.m. It was really rough on her and she still finds it hard to talk about Vail at all," Susan said. "They were very close. They slept together a lot."
The cause of death was a rare virus, myocarditis, which attacks the heart, Susan said, adding Vail had shown no symptoms.
The tragedy left the family in shock, and mom in a quandary after some of Vail's friends, encouraged by teachers, read some of her stories at the funeral. They also suggested a book, something she had promised Vail right before she died, but she didn't know the first thing about publishing.
After finding no success in cold calls to publishing houses, she was referred to Ed Payne – an Emmy and Peabody award-winning journalist – by a family member.
"I called Ed and he seemed so excited. But I was so nervous about whether he would carry it through," Susan said. "But he said he loved reading books to his own kids.
"Then he read some of her stuff and said he could feel a rhythm in her books, so he wrote and collaborated with an illustrator and gave us the rights."
That's how "Vail's Tales" came to be.
Written by Vail and Payne, and illustrated by Britt Sekulic, it was released earlier this year, and contains four short stories that are "simple, yet rich in meaning," according to a promo from the publishers, "pages of profound insight for someone so young."
“The challenge for me was to take these precious stories Vail wrote and bring them to a wider audience,” Payne said. “I never met this amazing girl, but I grew to know her through her sweet tales of imagination, friendship, possibilities and love.
"How do you describe Vail Johnson? You can’t really," he said. "The vivacious girl touched everyone she encountered in her own special way. Vail loved her family, loved her friends and loved her Lord. Then, there was her imagination. It was endless.
"Children are like that. She filled page after page with stories, as if she couldn’t write them fast enough. And when an undiagnosed heart condition snatched this promising 9-year-old from our world as she slept, it left a hole that could never be filled, at least not the way she filled it."
Payne calls "Vail's Tales" – which includes his versions of her stories, along with copies of the original hand-written pieces – stories inspired by the writings of this special girl. Tales about a star, her friends, mermaids and even a stool. What do they have in common? More than you might think.
"While Vail is gone, she left the world with a treasure trove of stories. For those who knew her, the memories will be bittersweet. For those who didn’t, her tales will inspire. But all who read these stories will uniquely experience the Arabian horse-riding girl from a small Texas town, who couldn’t love enough and will continue to share her Lord’s message of love for years to come."
Susan Chance, who grew up on a farm in LaCrosse and attended Morgan Township High School and Purdue University, said the stories are about the things her daughter – and she herself – loved most.
"I started my horse career in La Porte County in the 4-H Horse and Pony program, and showed in the La Porte County Fair until I got my first show quality horse," she said.
"My mom started an Arabian horse training business on our home farm and after several years, looked to find some investment property in Texas so she could move the business where the climate and soil type was more suited ... I moved to Pilot Point, Texas in the winter of 1995 to manage the ranch. I have lived in Pilot Point ever since, and both of my girls were born here."
She still has family and friends in in the La Porte area and goes back every year, she said.
As for the book, she loves the finished product.
"He [Payne] wrote in rhyme, but Vail did not, but he completely stayed with her stories for the most part.
"Ed is hoping to do more. He found some good ones to do first, but there are so many more. Ed and Britt plan to come back here in November to look for more to do. They will pick out four more for the next book and hopefully just keep going with it."
The response to the book has been "crazy and good," she said.
So much so that proceeds were used to create the Friends of Vail Foundation "which concentrates on the things Vail liked best: childhood literacy, church, reading and writing, horse shows – her four loves," mom said.
"All proceeds go to the foundation for scholarships. She loved showing horses and she loved softball, so when the school built a softball field, we gave funds from the foundation to build a concession stand."
"Vail's Tales," released in August by Proverbial Girl Publishing, is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other major online book dealers.
Chance said the stories are like a living legacy – "I have so much of her left because of the books."
