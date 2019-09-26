Smith named La Porte police chief

La PORTE — Mayor Mark Krentz announced Thursday that Assistant Chief Julie Smith will be the next chief of police for the City of La Porte.
This decision comes after current Police Chief Thomas Owens announced his impending retirement, which will be in effect at the beginning of October.
“I am confident that Chief Smith will lead our department with integrity, strength and a commitment to our community,” said Krentz.
Smith is expected to begin serving as chief on Oct. 2. She will replace Owens, whose last day will be Oct. 1.
She gave her reaction to being appointed to the position.
“I feel very honored to serve both the City and the Department in this capacity, and I appreciate Mayor Krentz's confidence in me," Smith said. "We have a department full of bright and dedicated sworn and civilian staff and they are our agency's most important resource. I am committed to both them and our community, and look forward to our continued work together as we strive to provide the best police service possible.”
Smith has been working with the La Porte City Police for 28 years. She has formerly served as the chief of police after being appointed by former Mayor Leigh Morris.
Smith has also served as assistant chief of police under former Mayors Leigh Morris, Blair Milo and Mayor Mark Krentz. Her resume also boasts positions in the patrol division and the detective bureau.
Smith is ready approach the tasks ahead of her.
“A big, immediate challenge that is facing every law enforcement agency across our nation right now, including our own, is recruiting and retaining the right people,” said Smith. “Each law enforcement agency has its own unique relationship with the community it serves. I've always believed that policing is something you do in partnership with your community. We are all stakeholders, and therefore are all responsible for contributing toward a safe and peaceful environment in which citizens can thrive.”
Krentz announced that replacing Smith as assistant chief of police will be Sgt. Brett Airy, who has served as a city police officer for 15 years.
“I am sure that Assistant Chief Airy will take on the challenges of this new position with the same determination for results that has made him an excellent detective,” Krentz said.
Airy is currently working as chief of detectives for the La Porte City Police Department. He has also worked as a detective, and has investigated some high profile cases such as the Rayna Rison Homicide Cold Case.
Airy will begin serving as assistant chief on Oct. 2.
