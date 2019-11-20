Six years for possession of firearm

SOUTH BEND – A South Bend man on probation from a 2018 conviction in La Porte County has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to federal prosecutors.
Eric Logan Jr., 35, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jon DeGuilio to 63 months in prison, followed by a year of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
According to documents in the case, in January 2019, Logan and a co-defendant got into a dispute with another person outside a liquor store in South Bend. During the dispute, Logan drew a firearm.
He was was arrested after the incident and found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun.
Along with the handgun, Logan had a bag of 20 pills that tested positive for ecstasy, and later admitted to knowing he was a felon and was not legally able to possess or handle firearms, according to federal prosecutors.
Logan has 14 prior convictions; has been terminated from probation unsuccessfully; has had probation revoked; has served time in the Illinois Department of Corrections; and was on probation from a La Porte County conviction when he brandished the firearm during the 2019 liquor store dispute, according to court records.
In the La Porte County case, he was arrested by La Porte County Sheriff's deputies in March 2017 and charged with a felony count of operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic offender, and a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated, according to court records. He was also cited for improper display of a license plate, open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle, and speeding.
In a plea agreement, he admitted to the habitual offender charge and was sentenced to six months in prison and one year's probation, court records show.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and South Bend Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.