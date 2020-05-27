Sinai Forum will not hold in-person events for fall season

Former FBI Director James Comey signed copies of his book, after speaking at Purdue University Northwest’s Sinai Forum at the Blue Chip Casino in 2019. The Forum has canceled all in-person events for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and said it will announce a backup plan in July.
WESTVILLE — The Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest announced Wednesday that, due to health and safety considerations related to the coronavirus pandemic, the forum will not be held in its traditional format this fall.
The Sinai Forum anticipates making an announcement in late July with details and dates about future programs, according to Leslie Plesac, executive director of the Sinai Forum.
