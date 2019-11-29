MICHIGAN CITY — While participating in New York City’s 100th annual Veterans Day Parade, the Michigan City Soul Steppers Drill Team had their routines filmed for a movie, danced in the streets with excited New Yorkers – who weren’t satisfied watching from the sidelines – and toured the city to learn its history.
And it was all thanks to the support of the Michigan City community, which donated the $3,000 needed to send the team on its way to the Big Apple, where they’d been invited to perform at the event.
According to Soul Steppers founding director Lyn Isbell, they were able to raise just enough to bus the 24 team members to the event. That followed a public plea for assistance in the weeks leading up to the parade after team members realized they couldn’t otherwise afford the trip.
And she was happy with their NYC performance.
“They really did excellent,” she said. “I’m proud of them. They represented Michigan City well.”
Isbell said the drill team teaches children discipline – they practice five days a week when not competing, and are taught to perform at a high standard.
For the 100th annual parade, students left on Nov. 8 and arrived the morning of Nov. 9. They spent Nov. 10 touring the city before performing on the holiday.
“We had a tour guide on the bus with us who took us out and gave us a history of New York City and the different bureaus in the city, Central Park, and through the ABC studios,” she said. “… We spent that day being educated, which was great. We learned a lot.”
They also got to see the Dakota Apartments, where John Lennon lived and was murdered; the 9/11 Memorial, and other tourist destinations. Then they took a dinner and dance cruise around the Statue of Liberty and the location of the “Miracle on the Hudson,” where an Airbus A320 landed on the river after striking a flock of geese.
But Isbell said their work on the day of the parade was even more memorable.
First, while they were warming up in a park prior to the parade, crowds gathered to watch. They were even approached by a filmmaker, who asked to use footage she shot of them for an upcoming movie. Isbell said that brought her to tears.
Then the parade started.
“They did excellent,” she said of her students. “We had one guy jump in with us in the parade, and he was just dancing. He got so into it, he took his coat off. It was at one of the stopping points. They loved us.
“And my kids, they feed off a good crowd, so they really performed.”
