MICHIGAN CITY – An event designed to raise money to provide care and support for sufferers and family members affected by a disease that affects million of Americans exceeded its goal last weekend.
About 400 Northwest Indiana residents joined the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Washington Park on Saturday, raising more than $69,500, according to Sara Spruth, walk manager for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Michigan City.
That beat the the Greater Indiana Chapter’s goal of $65,000, she said.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the support we’ve received from this community,” Spruth said. “The event itself is an important way for individuals and families who are impacted by the disease to come together in a spirit of hope, and every dollar raised has an impact long after the last participant crosses the finish line.”
The money raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s supports local care and support programs available free of charge, including caregiver support groups, education programs and the 24/7 Helpline.
It also funds Alzheimer’s and dementia research taking place in Indiana, across the country and around the globe.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, Spruth said.
Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 340,000 caregivers.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; and is continuing effort with Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Spruth said.
"Together, we can end Alzheimer’s."
For more information on the disease and programs, visit alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.
—From staff reports
