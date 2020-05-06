The Shirley Heinze Land Trust’s Spring Benefit will be held online this year on the organization’s website at www.heinzetrust.org. Pictured are Trilliums in bloom at J. Timothy Ritchie Nature Preserve in Chesterton.
VALPARAISO — Shirley Heinze Land Trust has announced that its annual Spring Benefit will be held online this year, between May 15 and 30, on the organization’s website at www.heinzetrust.org.
The public is invited to participate in a first-ever “virtual fundraiser” to support the land conservation work of the organization. A series of video testimonials from supporters will be presented on the website, beginning May 15, along with highlights and updates from Executive Director Kristopher Krouse.
