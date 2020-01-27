Those presented life-saving awards included deputies James Hildebrandt, Ethan Lonske, Charles Davis, Eric Murray, and Ethan Krivak; Cpl. Dallas Hutts and Sgt. Jeff Holt; deputies Scott Lanoue, Ryan Doperalski, Jacob Pisowicz, Justin Phillips, Josh Smith, and Alex Pishkur; and Capt. Andy Hynek.
HESSTON — Several employees of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office were lauded for acts of bravery, life-saving actions, and for going above and beyond the call of duty.
On Jan. 4, the Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual recognition dinner and department meeting at the Heston Hills Banquet Center. The event allows employees of the department “to enjoy fellowship amongst each other and their loved ones,” according to Sheriff John Boyd, who took the opportunity to talk about some of the accomplishments and highlights of 2019. The sheriff also outlined departmental goals for 2020.
