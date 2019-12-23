La PORTE – Special overtime patrols by the La Porte County Sheriff's Department for the Thanksgiving holiday resulted 258 traffic stops.
Those traffic stops resulted in 126 traffic citations being issued to drivers for different violations, including 78 for (seat belt infractions, 23 for driver’s license violations and nine for speeding, according to the sheriff's department. Another 171 warnings were issued to motorists.
The increased enforcement was part of a coordinated effort to keep motorists safe over one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, according to Capt. Derek Allen. During the 24-day mobilization that ended Dec. 1, the sheriff's department conducted 96 hours of additional patrols.
“With all of the ridesharing services and transportation options available today, there’s no excuse for drinking and getting behind the wheel — it puts you, your passengers and everyone on the road at risk,” Allen said. “Don’t let one wrong decision decide your future. Do the right thing: drive sober and buckle up.”
Funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recently-concluded mobilization was part of two larger enforcement campaigns, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, and Click It to Live It, targeting impaired and unrestrained drivers.
According to data from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, there were more than 10,500 alcohol-impaired driving fatalities in the U.S. last year, with over 80 of those in Indiana. Additionally, 53% of passengers killed in fatal crashes were not wearing seatbelts and 63.5% of speeding-related fatalities were unrestrained.
ICJI traffic safety director Robert Duckworth said by removing impaired drivers from the road, and encouraging drivers and passengers to buckle up, many lives were likely saved.
“More than 250 police departments participated in this year’s mobilization, with many officers sacrificing holiday plans to keep families safe on the road,” Duckworth said. “I can say with confidence that people are alive today — were able to spend time with their families during the holidays — because of their efforts.”
—From staff reports
