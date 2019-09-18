La PORTE — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department recently participated in and completed three traffic safety projects.
The grant funded projects allowed for additional deputies to work overtime hours to increase traffic safety and public awareness. The three projects, Operation Pullover (OPO) Blitz #99, SAVE and DUI Task Force, produced significant results.
OPO Blitz #99 patrols occurred between Aug. 9 and Sept. 2. A total of 100 hours was worked by nine deputies. There were 250 vehicles were stopped that resulted in 57 citations and 205 warnings being issued. Citations were issued for the following: Exceeding the posted speed limit, driving while suspended, no seatbelt and open container. Two arrests were also made for operating while intoxicated.
SAVE patrols occurred between Aug. 19 and Aug. 30. A total of 24 hours was worked by three deputies. There were 89 vehicles stopped that resulted in 32 citations and 54 warnings being issued. Citations were issued for the following: Exceeding the posted speed limit, disregarding a traffic control device/stop sign, no seatbelt and driving while suspended.
August DUI Task Force patrols were conducted by eight deputies and three La Porte City Police Officers who worked a total of 206 hours. There were 343 vehicles stopped that resulted in 112 citations and 281 warnings being issued. Citations were issued for the following: Exceeding the posted speed limit, no seatbelt, child restraint violation, open container violation and driving while suspended. Arrests were made for the following offenses: operating while intoxicated (10), criminal misdemeanors (8), misdemeanor driving while suspended (4) and minor consumption of alcohol (1).
The traffic safety grant projects are funded with federal monies from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered locally by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
