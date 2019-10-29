La PORTE – The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is urging parents to use online tools to know the identity of registered sex offenders in the area where they plan to trick-or-treat.
The online sex offender registry, available for residents of La Porte County, allows parents to conduct a search prior to trick-or-treating to prevent their children from visiting the homes of registered offenders prior to door-to-door trick-or-treating on Halloween, according to sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen.
There are currently 208 registered sex offenders residing in La Porte County, he said. Of those, 107 are classified as sex offenders, 66 are classified as sexually violent predators, 25 are classified as offenders against children, four are classified as violent offenders and six offenders are awaiting classification.
The sheriff's department, along with all of Indiana’s Sheriffs, utilize the OffenderWatch Sex Offender Management System to manage and monitor the whereabouts of these convicted offenders, Allen said.
The site can be accessed through the La Porte County Sheriff’s website at laportecountysheriff.com. Once at the website, information about specific offenders can be obtained by entering the offender’s name or searching for potential offenders within a specified radius of any address of interest. Address radiuses of 1/4 , 1/2 , 1 or 2 miles can be checked for potential offenders.
For example, entering the address of The Herald-Argus, the website yielded the names of nine offenders within one-half mile, 24 within one mile; and 41 within two miles of 701 State St. in La Porte.
Since Jan. 1 of this year, more than 13,000 people have visited the OffenderWatch public website, Allen said.
In addition, citizens can register for email alerts that will notify them if a Sex Offender moves within the selected radius. The Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to utilize these tools to help insure the safety of children this Halloween season, Allen said.
Specific questions regarding the Sex and Violent Offender Registry can be directed to Detective Gabe Struss at 326-7700, ext. 2443; Lisa Harlow at 326-7700 ext. 2324; or Kristy Hahn at 326-7700, ext. 2635.
—From staff reports
