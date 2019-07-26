MICHIGAN CITY – Sometimes, a dog just needs a good job, and thanks to the combined efforts of three area shelter/rescue organizations, one of their more complicated animals is now working full-time.
Cinnamon, a 31/2-year-old pit bull, came to the Michiana Humane Society in Michigan City via Seven Star Sanctuary & Rescue, a St. Joseph, Michigan-based non-profit that rescues dogs in northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan, according to Johanna Humbert, executive director at MHS.
“They’d had her in their foster program, but had not found a permanent home and needed to give her a new opportunity,” she said.
Dogs had been transferred from MHS to Seven Star “a few times when we had behavior-challenged dogs that needed to be in foster homes,” Humber said. “We were always pleased with the outcomes for those dogs.”
Last spring, “Mary from Seven Star contacted our Brianne [Markos, rescue coordinator] to see if we might have a kennel available for Cinnamon,” Humber said. “I think Cinnamon’s strong prey drive, which can include aggression towards other animals, was the issue.”
“Cinnamon came to our rescue over a year ago,” according to a Facebook post from Seven Star. “Whenever you pull a dog from a shelter, you are never quite sure what you will be working with and Cinnamon had a few traits that made it very difficult to find a home that could handle her – sadly she spent a lot of her time being boarded.
“But as the saying goes, in every cloud there is a silver lining – in Cinnamon’s case there were two, Bittersweet Pet Resort and Stables, and Michiana Humane Society!”
Bittersweet, a facility in Niles, Michigan, “boarded and trained the dog at their cost to help make her more adoptable,” according to Seven Star. And MHS “partnered with Seven Star, allowing Cinnamon to stay with them, work with her, and still allow us to work on finding her a home.”
But the prey drive remained an issue when Cinnamon arrived at MHS in early March.
“At MHS, she demonstrated that very high prey drive,” Humbert said. “We were concerned about her future, and then she had an unfortunate incident where her collar broke in public and she charged a small dog.”
But despite what she called “an awfully frightening moment” – when Cinnamon picked the smaller dog up off the ground – “she did no harm. She had incredible control of her bite,” Humbert said.
And that got her thinking.
“We knew she should not be a pet, so we sought a working position,” Humbert said.
And with her incredible bite control and outstanding sense of smell, a career in law enforcement seemed perfect.
“It was at Michiana Humane Society that they noticed Sentry’s incredible skill at tracking through the use of tennis balls,” the Seven Star statement said. “Brianne at MHS spent endless hours reaching out to various organizations, was contacted back by Animal Farm Foundation, whose grantee is Sector K9, which trains shelter dogs to be police detection dogs.
“Wes at Sector K9 also saw Sentry’s incredible talent and chose her to become part of their K9 Police Detection Program. In early June we brought Cinnamon to Texas, got her settled in and said our happy, but also sad, goodbyes.”
Cinnamon’s training in Texas was made possible by a grant from the Animal Farm Foundation, whose goal is to train drug dogs and make them available to police units across the country, Humbert said.
“I think they [Sector] ballpark $8,000-12,000 to train a narcotics- or gun-detection dog. The grant from Animal Farm Foundation covered those costs so that all the police department had to pay was travel expenses for the officer to go to the Sector K-9 facility for training with the dog.”
And last week, Cinnamon graduated from boot camp – and earned her new name, K-9 Sentry.
“We are so proud of Sentry, and very grateful for the program to give shelter dogs a second chance,” Humbert said.
Seven Star agreed: “We are so excited for our Cinnamon; we know she will be an awesome officer.”
