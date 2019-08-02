Sharing Meadows Leprechaun Hunt is Sunday

ROLLING PRAIRIE — Sunday marks the 25th annual Sharing Meadows Leprechaun Hunt.
Father Dennis Blaney, president of the Share Foundation, invites the public to hunt for 33 leprechauns hiding on Sharing Meadows’ 185 acres and win cash prizes up to $1,500. The festivities start at noon and last until 6 p.m.
Admission is $55 at the gate for adults, $50 at the gate for seniors, and free for children 13 years or younger when accompanied by their parents or grandparents.
Sharing Meadows is located on CR-300E, two miles north of U.S. 20, east of Michigan City. Gates open at 11 a.m.
Included in the event is an Irish feast by Philippe’s Deli and Catering of Munster. The menu includes: Ribs, chicken, sausage and corned beef and cabbage. Leroy’s Hot Stuff will serve tacos and nachos. Also available will be fresh roasted sweet corn drawn in butter, pulled pork dinners, hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade zucchini bread, assorted salads, beer and wine for adults and pop for children.
The Leprechaun Hunt offers a number of other events in addition to the pursuit of prize winning leprechauns.
Live entertainment will be provided by New Element, The Ploughboys and the Doolin Clan. Children of all ages can enjoy Magic by Kalita, hayrides, a moonwalk and boating and fishing.
The Villagers of Sharing Meadows will sell their craft items, including handmade bird feeders, benches, wine racks and woven rugs, placemats and dish towels. Gift baskets and a hind quarter of beef are among the items that will be auctioned off at the event.
All proceeds from the Leprechaun Hunt will benefit the Share Foundation, a not-for-profit, privately funded organization dedicated to serving the residential, vocational and social needs of other-abled adults. The 185-acre community includes 15 residential houses and a camp for other abled adults.
For more information, call (219) 778-2585 or visit http://www.sharefoundation.org/leprechaun-hunt/
—From staff reports
