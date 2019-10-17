La PORTE — La Porte County is filled with strong communities and a new county-wide program aims to find ways to keep them that way in the future.
The Vibrant Communities of La Porte County initiative will host a series of community meetings starting next week to begin gathering community input and ideas on the future of those communities, according to Maggi Spartz, president of the Unity Foundation of La Porte County.
“We all have a stake in the success of our individual communities and can influence how we will thrive in the future,” she said. “To ensure our future is strong, we need to focus investment in key areas and champion efforts to enhance the overall quality of place. This can only be accomplished by establishing a unified vision that satisfies the needs of residents to live comfortably, enjoy free time, and develop a strong workforce to support the community.”
To that end, the Unity Foundation and the La Porte County Convention and Visitors Bureau will “embark on a robust community-engagement effort,” she said “to “develop an action agenda that will guide the future of La Porte County based on residents’ vision and shared goals.”
It’s been almost 30 years since the communities “came together to talk about our preferred future,” Spartz said. “This is the perfect opportunity for all of our communities to look at what’s been accomplished since the last process and begin laying the foundation for the next 30 years.”
The initiative is seeking widespread community input, beginning with five community conversations – sessions that will include a brief presentation to introduce the process, with most of the time dedicated to small group discussions and activities to generate input.
“This process is about all of our communities joining together to determine what we want for our future, whether it’s encouraging change or maintaining what we have,” said Justin Kiel, LaCrosse Town Council president. “That’s a process that is important for all of us.”
The community conversations will seek input from residents, business owners and other stakeholders, Spartz said. “Their intuition – coupled with extensive technical research and analysis – will reveal the communities’ most pressing challenges and opportunities.”
The initiative will then regroup communities at a Summit on the Future to review and refine those ideas, she said. The results of the summit will help define strategies.
Spartz called it a way to “assess our strengths and weaknesses, identify areas of growth, and collaborate on a vision ... to ensure our communities remain strong, diverse and prosperous. We’ll develop an agenda of actions based on where we are today, where we’d like to be, and how we intend to get there.”
“We want to see everyone in our communities get involved in this process,” said Jack Arnett, executive director of the Visitors Bureau. “This plan will include opportunities for everyone to participate and it’s critical that they do to define the future of our proud communities.”
He said the ultimate goal is to “ensure that our legacy prospers well into the future. Our communities have never been stronger, making this the perfect opportunity for all of us to pause, take pride in what’s been accomplished, and define a plan for our future.”
Vibrant Community Conversations
The Community Conversation Workshops are intended to get a conversation started about La Porte County’s future. Visitors will learn about the process and take part in small group discussions and activities. The five identical programs will be conducted:
n SOUTH: Monday, Oct. 21, at The Center of LaCrosse, 100 S. Washington St., La Crosse
n LA PORTE: Tuesday, Oct, 22, at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., La Porte
n WEST: Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Dworkin Center at Purdue Northwest, 1401 U.S, 421, Westville,
n MICHIGAN CITY: Monday, Oct. 28, at the Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City
n EAST/NORTHEAST: Tuesday, Oct. 29, at New Prairie High School, 5333 N. Cougar Rd., Rolling Prairie
All meetings will be from 6-8 p.m. Registration is available, but not required, at VibrantLPCounty.com.
