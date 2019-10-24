MICHIGAN CITY – A Michigan City man was arrested and a second convicted sex offender is being sought after the La Porte County Sheriff's Department conducted a pre-Halloween county-wide compliance check of registered sex offenders.
"In preparation of Halloween, Operation Porch Light was initiated, which was a county-wide compliance check of all violent predators, sexually violent predators, and offenders against children," sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said in a statement.
The operation was conducted on Wednesday with deputies from the sheriff’s department, and investigators from the La Porte and Michigan City police departments, Fugitive Apprehension Street Team, La Porte County Drug Task Force, Gary Parole District, Indiana State Police and U.S. Marshals Service.
A total of 87 classified and registered offenders were specifically targeted because of the upcoming trick-or-treat activities that will be taking place during Halloween, Allen said.
Two of the offenders were found to be non-compliant and arrest warrants are being sought for violations related to the Sex and Violent Offender Registry, Allen said. One was identified as a sex offender and the other a sexually violent predator.
One of those, 41-year-old Joseph M. Stevenson of Michigan City, was already wanted for registry violations and was arrested during the compliance check, Allen said. He was taken into custody on two preliminary felony charges of failure to register.
According to the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry, Stevenson is classified as "serious sex offender," with four convictions for child molesting, the latest in 2011; and one for sexual battery in 2004.
He is being held in the La Porte County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond through La Porte County Circuit Court.
“The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office does an excellent job of ensuring that sex offenders reside where they have registered their home addresses, so it is crucial that our citizens visit our website to learn who the registered sex offenders are in our community and where they live,” Sheriff John Boyd said.
“A unique feature to this OffenderWatch system is the ability to enter an address of a neighborhood that you plan on visiting, before heading out for trick-or-treating, and determining the addresses that you should avoid. We urge the public to be proactive and utilize this free tool to help keep your children and family safer this Halloween season,” Boyd said.
All 92 of Indiana’s county sheriffs utilize the OffenderWatch Sex Offender Management System to manage and monitor the whereabouts of convicted offenders, Allen said. The site can be accessed through the sheriff’s department website at laportecountysheriff.com.
Once on the website, information about specific offenders can be obtained by entering the offender’s name or searching for potential offenders within a specified radius of any address of interest. Address radiuses of 1/4, 1/2, 1, 2 or 5 miles can be checked for potential offenders. The sheriff’s department encourages the public to utilize the tool to help ensure the safety of children this Halloween season.
"During the compliance check, each offender was strongly encouraged not to participate in trick-or-treat," Allen said. "It is hoped that each of the non-compliant offenders will be located and arrested prior to Halloween."
—From staff reports
