MICHIGAN CITY — A new developer was emphatically recommended to take over the old Memorial Hospital site during the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission meeting on Monday.
Michigan City Development Partners LLC has proposed a $45 million, 140,000-square-foot project that would stand nine stories high.
The first floor would offer 14,500 square feet of retail space; and the next seven stories would feature 128 residential units – 96 with one bedroom and 32 with two bedrooms; a fitness center, swimming pool, party room, bicycle storage, storage lockers and high-tech security system.
The top floor would consist of a large restaurant with lake views; and the proposed design accommodates up to 222 parking spaces.
“I’m pleased to make this recommendation,” said Ruth Wuorenma of Neighborhood Capital Institute, the 501(c)(3) firm hired by the city to select the new developer for the site.
“We’ve been working together with them and another development team to see who was the stronger (candidate). The other team was also very strong, but this is the only team who didn’t request money and has these deep local connections, as well as the connections to Chicago.”
Wuorenma explained that Michigan City Development Partners, which also worked on the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts, is prepared to secure all financing for the project; and the only public funds that would be used are the $3 million in improvements the city has already made at the site, as well as a $1 million in parking improvements the city already authorized and budgeted for under the previous developer.
The Indianapolis-based development team whose proposal she did not recommend requested $10 million more in funding from the city; and proposed a design they’ve created in multiple other cities, she said.
But Michigan City Development Partners presented a design created by renowned architect Dirk Lohan unique to Michigan City.
“(Lohan) has designed a building that will really do justice to Michigan City and set a standard for development that follows,” Wuorenma said.
In addition to the high-quality design, she claimed, the project also comes with “strong” development and property management. And the general contractor would be Tonn and Blank Construction.
“This city’s investment is $4 million to get a $45 million, high-quality project that we’ve been dreaming about for…,” RDC president Don Babcock said, turning to Commissioner Chuck Oberlie, whose mayoral administration in Michigan City ended after 2011. “Frankly, we just couldn’t get the outside interest and people who were willing to invest that much money and take a risk on Michigan City.”
Wuorenma said if the contract with Michigan City Development Partners were to be approved by year’s end, the developer anticipates an April 2020 groundbreaking, and a summer 2021 opening. By September 2022, they anticipate rent and occupancy would be stabilized.
And she assured the RDC the developer has plans to stick with the project long-term – for at least 10-15 years, as opposed to building, refinancing and flipping.
“That is a very big show of faith in Michigan City and what the city means,” Wuorenma said. “These are smart developers. They would not be making that kind of investment if they did not see that the broader infrastructure and other improvements that the city is doing – they wouldn’t be doing that if they didn’t feel the city was bearing fruit, and that creates a solid future.”
Babcock agreed.
“It’s all going to come down to a contract with the developer,” he said. “We’ll include the new administration in those negotiations to make sure we get something that is compatible with our new leadership here and still helps us to retain our image as a place that attracts outside investment – and high-quality outside investment – and that we invest in projects of quality.”
Mayor-elect Duane Parry was in the audience and asked several questions about the project, the suggested developer and NCI. Of major concern to him was whether any entity involved is in any way tied to the failed ice cream parlor project at 111 Franklin St.
After being assured that they are not and never have been involved in that project, Parry said, “I’m 100 percent ... in support of Michigan City moving forward. This sounds like a marvelous project.”
No action was taken Monday, but the issue likely will return to the RDC’s agenda in December.
