Semitrailer knocks down traffic light at overpass

Photo by Ted YoakumCrews with the Indiana Department of Transportation work to repair the broken traffic signal pole at the U.S. 35 overpass in downtown La Porte after it was damaged by a semitrailer Friday afternoon. According to INDOT, the semi knocked down the fixture while turning north onto the highway from westbound Ind. 2/Lincoln Way, right near the La Porte County Courthouse. The agency is currently restricting semis from turning right onto U.S. 35 from Lincoln Way, as the overpass remains under construction.

