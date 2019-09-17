SPRINGFIELD TWP. – A semi truck loaded with Nutella cocoa spread crashed and rolled over Monday night just west of the Indiana-Michigan state line.
About 9:29 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Paul Arnold responded to a single-vehicle roll-over crash in the westbound lanes of I-94 at the 45 mile marker, about a mile west of the state line in unincorporated Michigan City.
Investigation showed that a 2003 Freightliner was pulling a box trailer, owned by RockFord Carrier out of London, Ontario, when a car in front of the truck slammed on its brakes, the driver of the semi, Chuhar Singh, told ISP.
This forced Singh to slam on his brakes and steer left to avoid a collision, according to ISP Sgt. Ann Wojas. He then lost control of the truck, which went off the roadway to the north, came back across all westbound lanes, and struck the concrete median barrier wall head-on, she said.
The impact caused both the semi tractor and trailer to overturn, and when it overturned, the tractor went over the barrier wall onto the inside shoulder of the eastbound lanes, according to Wojas. The trailer stayed on the westbound side of the road, completely blocking all three lanes of traffic.
Singh was not injured the crash, but it resulted in the semi losing about 150 gallons of diesel fuel in the median, she said.
All westbound lanes of traffic were closed for about two hours, with traffic being diverted off in Michigan.
The trailer was eventually moved to the shoulder, where it was offloaded Tuesday morning, she said. The trailer did not lose its load.
—From staff reports
