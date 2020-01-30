Interim Director of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Tim King and Chairperson Cherri Blair-Drayton proudly posed with the Hoosier STAR finalists and their trophies after a long night of performances during the 2019 competition. Auditions for the 2020 Hoosier Star are set for March.
Auditions for the 15th annual Hoosier Star competition will be held March 21 and March 22. Pictured, from left, are 2019 Hoosier Star Awardees: Rebecca Lane, 2019 Youth Winner and Joe Stewart, 2019 Adult Winner.
