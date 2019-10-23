La PORTE – A man who ran away from a vehicle following a long police chase across northern La Porte County on Monday was captured Wednesday at a mobile home community in South Bend.
The La Porte County Sheriff's Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST), acting on anonymous tips, captured 33-year-old La Porte resident Travis E. Hatchel at a residence in the Countryside Village Mobile Home Community in the 1000 block of South Mayflower Road in South Bend, according to Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen.
"Members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team conducted a followup investigation from anonymous tips that had been received from citizens as to the recent whereabouts of Hatchel, and as a result, he was located and taken into custody," Allen said.
Hatchel was already wanted by authorities in La Porte and St. Joseph counties "in addition to being sought for his involvement in the vehicle pursuit that occurred on Monday in La Porte County," he said.
He is being held in the La Porte County Jail on a felony charge of obstruction of justice, and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, according to the sheriff's department.
The chase started on I-94 and eventually went through Michigan City and into La Porte, where it ended with the arrest of 34-year-old Nicholas S. Cook of New Carlisle, according to police. He is charged with felony resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, aggressive driving, reckless driving and criminal recklessness, according to the sheriff's department.
About 4 p.m. Monday, Valparaiso Police officers working a Highway Enforcement Program on I-94 in La Porte County saw a gold Cadillac commit a traffic infraction, according to a Tuesday statement from the sheriff’s department and Valparaiso Police.
Officers attempted a traffic stop near U.S. 421, but the vehicle exited I-94 with officers in pursuit. The chase went through the south side of Michigan City, through rural areas of the county and ended near La Porte, police said.
Just before 5 p.m., the Cadillac stopped near Fail Road and CR-200N, where the driver and a passenger got out and ran toward the La Porte Village Manufactured Home Community, police said.
A perimeter was established, and after a lengthy search, Cook was arrested, but Hatchel was not found, police said.
Residents were asked to call the FAST anonymous tip line with information on his whereabouts, and those tips eventually led to his arrest.
Hatchel is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in La Porte Circuit Court on Friday on the new charges, according to the sheriff's department. The same day, he will appear in Superior Court 4 on the La Porte County warrant, which charged felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe; and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia, according to court records.
The St. Joseph County warrant charges misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and reckless driving causing property damage, court records show.
Cook is being held on a $1,500 cash-only bond and is next scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on Dec. 6, according to the sheriff's department.
Both may face additional charges, according to Valparaiso Police.
The Michigan City and La Porte police departments assisted in Monday'e vehicle pursuit. Assisting in Hatchel's arrest on Wednesday were Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents, South Bend Police, the La Porte County Drug Task Force and the Sheriff’s Warrants Division.
— From staff reports
