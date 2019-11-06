La PORTE — The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra’s (LCSO) ongoing search to find a new Music Director will continue this weekend during their 47th season opening on Saturday at the La Porte Civic Auditorium.
Dr. Carolyn Watson will be leading the ensemble who will be performing selections by Brahms, Dvorak Tchaikovsky. The symphony is also planning to perform “America, The Beautiful” and “The Armed Forces Salute” as a tribute to each branch of the military.
Watson is originally from Sydney, Australia, where she earned a Ph.D. in Conducting Performance. She currently holds the position of Director of Orchestral Activities at the University of Kansas.
Since moving to the United States in 2013, she has conducted the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, Austin Symphony, Detroit Symphony Civic Orchestra, and World Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Watson is looking forward to bringing her musical talents to La Porte County.
“I am excited about the orchestra's role in the community, and the fact that the LCSO involves everyone from professional players to members of the community — it seems like a very interesting mix,” she said. “I am very much looking forward to working with the LCSO, and getting to know the members of the orchestral community there!”
The LCSO had 28 applicants from around the country apply for their Musical Director position. Watson is one of only six finalists who were chosen to perform with the symphony.
“We are looking for a candidate that is, not only musically competent and make our orchestra sound even better, but one who can bring a flair to the orchestra,” said Tim King, executive director of the LCSO. “The person will become the 'face' of the orchestra and it is important to have someone who can handle all of these qualities with finesse.”
Watson is hoping to make her vision for the symphony a reality if she is chosen to be the next Music Director.
“I guess let's see how this concert goes and take it from there,” she said. “I have a number of projects in mind which I think might be of interest to both the LCSO players and the community at large — initiatives which involve connecting the orchestra with various aspects of the La Porte community.”
The last candidate will perform with the symphony on April 25, 2020. According to King, the intent is to wrap up the selection process during the month of May and name a Music Director by the end of June.
Saturday's season-opening performance is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.LCSO.net or by visiting Roxy’s Music. Doors open at 6:30 p.m
(0) comments
