INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana PK-12 schools and higher education institutions can now apply for a needs-based, competitive $61.6 million grant program to improve remote learning.
“Teachers, administrators and superintendents have faced this pandemic with innovative solutions to ensure our students continue to receive the best education possible,” Holcomb said.
“Our Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds will help meet technology needs and grow educator development while working to reduce the disparities between districts.”
All schools in the state used remote learning for the last several months of the 2019-20 school year due to COVID-19, and many are expected to begin the 2020-21 year with remote learning or some combination of remote and in-person learning.
The $61.6 million Indiana received in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funding through the federal CARES Act, will be focused on three areas:
Device Availability – Address the need for access to digital learning devices to support remote learning for students in PK-12
Connectivity – Develop comprehensive community-level and regional-level solutions to address gaps in internet connectivity for remote learning
Educator Capacity – Support partnerships between higher education and PK-12 to develop professional development and curriculum opportunities as educators continue to build expertise in remote learning
In a collaboration among the Governor’s Office, Indiana Department of Education, Commission for Higher Education and Indiana State Board of Education, the state expects to award dozens of grants.
There is no minimum or maximum threshold, however grants may not be funded at the full amount requested. Traditional public school corporations, public charter schools, accredited non-public schools, higher education institutions, and other education-related entities are eligible to apply.
The deadline is Friday, July 17.
Remote learning will almost certainly be a part of many schools’ reopening plans as state COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise, according to state health officials.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday announced that 277 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 42,633.
A total of 2,363 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 over Sunday. Another 190 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
On Sunday, ISDH reported 393 new cases and 5 deaths; and on Saturday, 411 cases and 19 deaths were reported.
The state figures include 489 cases and 25 deaths in La Porte County; 622 cases and 36 deaths in Porter County; 1,677 cases and 57 deaths in St. Joseph County; 4.437 cases and 235 deaths in Lake County; and 60 cases and 3 deaths in Starke County.
To date, 418,916 tests have been reported in the state, up from 411,920 on Sunday. A total of 6,397 tests have been reported in La Porte County.
