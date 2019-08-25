Schoenfelder returning to MC

MICHIGAN CITY — The new vice chancellor will be a familiar face around Ivy Tech Community College’s Michigan City campus.
John “Jack” Schoenfelder comes to the new position after an internal realignment of the college’s Michigan City campus with the Valparaiso campus, under the leadership of Aco Sikoski, chancellor in Valparaiso.
Schoenfelder began his career with Ivy Tech Community College more than 30 years ago and spent much of that time in Michigan City. Since then, he has served in multiple roles at the college, including program and department chair, dean, and interim vice chancellor/executive dean and campus president.
“Jack’s wealth of professional experience in academic as well as administrative oversight of a campus will help greatly as we move forward to provide educational and training services,” Sikoski said. “These services are much needed to support the workforce needs in La Porte County.”
Schoenfelder holds a Master of Arts in Business Administration from Governors State University, and is a veteran of the U.S. Army. His career in business management led him to teaching college business courses, including serving as a professor of business administration at Ivy Tech’s Michigan City campus.
During his time at the college, he has taught more than 25 different business and marketing courses, authored four state syllabi, and created two courses for the statewide system. He served as interim president of the MC campus following the resignation of Rick Soria in 2016.
He was also the 2016 recipient of the Ivy Tech’s President’s Award for the Northwest Region, while serving as Business and Logistics Department Chair in Michigan City.
Schoenfelder said he’s proud to have begun his Ivy Tech career at the Valparaiso campus and adds that he looks forward to “once again working with the dedicated and professional staff and leadership, as we regrow the Michigan City site together.”
Ivy Tech Community College is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the North Central Association.
—From staff reports
