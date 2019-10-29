MICHIGAN CITY – Trick or treat? The National Weather Service says it all: "Unfortunately, we're going to see some crummy weather this week, including Halloween. A moment of silence as we grieve the loss of summer."
While a major storm system that brought heavy snow to parts of the Rocky Mountains last weekend brought just rain, wind and cooler temperatures to Northwest Indiana, a second storm this week is going to make that one feel comfortable.
Things could get so bad that an AccuWeather meteorologist says, "Now is the time to make any necessary Halloween costume adjustments to prepare for the inclement weather."
So if you're planning to take the kids out for Halloween, think gloves, hats, raincoats and boots.
It will be cold, wet, windy and the area is likely to see its first snowfall of the year at some point Thursday.
An unsettled weather pattern will remain active into the second half of the week as another storm system looks to develop over the Southern Plains on Wednesday, according to AccuWeather's Brett Edwards.
"This storm is expected to be much larger and will likely disrupt Halloween activities across much of the eastern half of the country through the end of the week," he said. "Accumulating snow as well as a cold gusty wind is possible across a wide swath of the Midwest on Thursday."
And even for those that do not see snow, according to Edwards, "very cold and windy conditions can be expected. Widespread temperatures in the 20s and 30s along with a cold northerly wind will send AccuWeather RealFeel temperatures plummeting into the teens and single digits in spots."
And temperatures will likely continue to remain below average into this upcoming weekend as a persistent dip in the jet stream remains in place across the Midwest and Great Lakes, he said.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for rain and cooler temperatures Wednesday into early Friday, followed by mainly dry and cold conditions over the weekend.
"Wednesday and Thursday continue to look like wet/raw days .. [with] a strengthening frontal circulation draped across the Lower Great Lakes and Ohio Valley," the Weather Service forecast discussion state. "A few snowflakes could even mix in toward the end Thursday ... Colder, breezy, and drier then to follow ...
"Temperatures will remain well below seasonal norms into this weekend ... This cold cyclonic flow could even help touch off a few lake effect snow and rain showers over the weekend in favored west-northwest flow belts."
While the exact locations of the heaviest precipitation (rain and/or snow) is not certain, "suffice it to say we will see another decent batch of rain starting late Tuesday and continuing into Thursday night ... when it will mix with or change over to – gasp – snow," the Weather Service said.
Highs will only reach into the 40s with lows in the 30s. "In summary ... it will be a cold, windy, and miserable Halloween."
Much of the area could see a transition from rain to snow, and there could be some minor snow accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces. The chance for snow and rain will decrease Friday into the weekend, but northwest winds could still bring a mix of rain/snow north of I-80/90 in the afternoon Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The winds will remain strong, and the Weather Service says there is "some concern for lakeshore flooding potential along the Illinois and Indiana shores due to building waves in the 5- to 9-foot range ... especially with the very high lake levels."
In the wake of the system, expect a hard freeze (temps possibly falling into the upper 20s) area-wide Thursday night, and below average temperatures are likely to continue through the weekend.
Wednesday will see a 90 percent chance of rain (up to half an inch) and northeast winds of 10-15 mph, dropping highs near 44. Wednesday night there is an 80 percent chance of rain, with continuing high winds and a low of 39.
Thursday will have an 80 percent chance of rain, strong winds and a high near 46, with rain and snow likely between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow after 3 a.m. as lows fall to about 30.
Friday through Sundays, highs will be the low to mid-40s, with lows in the low to mid-30s.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.