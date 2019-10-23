SC KIDS GET CLOSEUP LOOK AT LEGISLATURE

Submitted photoState Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, greets fourth-grade students from South Central Elementary School on Oct. 11, at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The students toured the Statehouse, visited both the House and Senate chambers, and asked Pressel questions about his role as their state representative. Pressel said this is the 36th consecutive year the class visited the Statehouse. 

