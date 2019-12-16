SB man arrested after Marijuana found in stolen vehicle

SPRINGFIELD TWP. – A South Bend man originally pulled over for traffic violations on Saturday afternoon ended up in much deeper trouble after sheriff's deputies discovered a large quantity of marijuana in the vehicle, which was also found to be stolen, according to authorities.
As of Monday, 23-year-old Jeffrey Cortez Davis remained in the La Porte County Jail, facing felony charges of theft of a motor vehicle and dealing marijuana with a prior conviction; and a misdemeanor count of theft, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department.
About 4:42 p.m. Saturday, a deputy was driving westbound in the 3000 West block of U.S. 20, when he spotted a blue Buick in front of him going 59 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a police report. The deputy ran the plates and found they belonged to a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.
He also learned that the plate was actually listed to a stolen vehicle, and after watching the car turn north on CR-400W without properly using its turn signal, the deputy watched it go into a nearby driveway, where he pulled up behind and activated his vehicle's emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop in the 5700 block of North CR-400W, the report said.
The driver tried to reverse out of the driveway, but the deputy got out of the squad car and ordered him to stop the vehicle, which he did, the report said. The driver then made "furtive movements inside of the vehicle" before opening the door and starting to get out, the report said.
The deputy pulled his gun and ordered the man to stop and show his hands, then his waistband. The driver complied and the deputy called for backup. The driver was identified as Davis, who denied stealing the vehicle, saying he had bought it for $500, but did not have the title or a receipt. He also said the stolen plate was on it when he bought the car, the report said.
A dispatcher then reported the Buick had been reported stolen out of South Bend, and the plate was reported stolen in a separate incident in South Bend.
The deputy than "detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the blue Buick" and saw "a plastic grocery bag in plain view on the front passenger seat. The bag contained several sandwich baggies, each containing a green leafy substance ... consistent with marijuana," the report said.
He also saw a black digital scale underneath the grocery bag and a ripped marijuana cigar on the driver's side floorboard, the report said. The grocery bag had at least three plastic bags containing the green leafy substance, a clear glass Mason jar containing more of the substance, and several empty bags, the report said. The substance later tested positive for marijuana.
An empty Louis Vuitton purse was found in the car, and a search of Davis turned up two iPhones and and $865 in cash, the report said.
Davis was arrested, charged and also cited for operating with fictitious plates and having no valid driver's license; and also received warnings speeding and failure to signal a lane change, according to the report.
He is being held in the jail on a $755 cash-only bond, and was scheduled to appear Monday in Superior Court 4 in La Porte. Court records show that in 2018 he pleaded guilty in La Porte County to possession of methamphetamine and carrying a handgun without a license.
—From staff reports
