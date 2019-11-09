MICHIGAN CITY — Save the Dunes is partnering with Humane Indiana Wildlife to present an educational talk on Nov. 16 about the impact of environmental threats on wildlife in Northwest Indiana.
Guests will have the chance to meet some of Humane Indiana Wildlife’s education ambassador animals up close, and hear about their journey into rehab.
The program, "Conservation, Wildlife & You!" will be held 9-11 a.m. at Barker House, 444 Barker Road, Michigan City. All ages are welcome. Discounted tickets are available for children under 12. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2p4dUYI
For years, Save the Dunes has been working on environmental conservation in Northwest Indiana. From land management planning to habitat restoration, the organization has a focus on healthy ecosystems, but there is still work to be done. Based on the animals coming into Humane Indiana Wildlife’s rehabilitation center, it is clear that human impact is having a huge effect on our wild neighbors.
“Wildlife is encountering all the same issues that we are working against in the world of environmental conservation,” said Katie Hobgood, Program Director for Save the Dunes. “Challenges such as habitat loss, habitat fragmentation and industrialization take a toll on our native wildlife, and no one knows that better than Humane Indiana Wildlife. We are excited to partner with them to deliver a collaborative perspective on this topic.”
During this event, staff from both organizations will share the current work being done in the field, as well as how the public can play a role in environmental and wildlife conservation. Additionally, participants will meet several live animals who serve as education ambassador animals for Humane Indiana Wildlife.
Seating is limited so tickets are required for attendance. This is a family friendly event, open to anyone interested in learning about conservation and wildlife in Northwest Indiana. Overflow parking will be at Barker Middle School, 319 E. Barker Road, Michigan City. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/885304838517917/
Humane Indiana Wildlife was established in 2014 as a rehabilitation center for injured and orphaned wildlife native to Indiana with the mission of returning the wildlife back to their native habitat once healthy. Since its inception, the rehabilitation center has admitted over 8,300 animals into care. The wildlife rehabilitation center has admitted animals from 23 counties in Indiana, with the majority of them coming from counties that directly border Lake Michigan.
Established in 1952, the mission of Save the Dunes is to preserve, protect and restore the Indiana dunes and all natural resources in Northwest Indiana’s Lake Michigan Watershed for an enhanced quality of life.
Save the Dunes is hosting several events throughout the month of November in recognition of the global giving movement Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3. Giving Tuesday isn’t just about fundraising; it’s about communities banding together and giving of their time and resources. Our aim is to inspire, educate and activate our community to celebrate our natural areas in the Indiana dunes. For a full list of Giving Tuesday events visit savedunes.org.
