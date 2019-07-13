Saturday and Sunday's La Porte County Fair Schedule

Saturday, July 13
Gates open at 8 a.m.
8-11 a.m. — 4-H Goat and 4-H Sheep animal release
9 a.m. — 4-H Horse & Pony Judging – Horse & Pony Show Arena
9 a.m. — Open Class Draft Horse Judging
9 a.m. — Miniature Equine Judging – Show Arena
9:30 a.m. — Register for Pee Wee Rabbit Show – Rabbit Barn
10 a.m. — Start Artisan Crafters & Quilt Auction - Pioneer Land Ent. Tent
10 a.m. — Pee Wee Rabbit Judging
4-H Swine Barn Clean Up
10 a.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
10 a.m.-10 p.m. — Community, Small Projects, Conservation Buildings Open
11 a.m. — Commercial Buildings Open
Noon-10 p.m. — Skerbeck Carnival Rides – Unlimited $25
Noon: 4-H Auctioned Beef Release
Noon: Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
1 p.m. — 4-H Non-Auction Beef Release
2 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
2:00-3 p.m. — Cloggers (Entertainment Tent)
Turkey & Little Peeps Release
4-H Pigeon Release
4 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
4-6:15 p.m. — Joker on Jack (Entertainment Tent)
5 p.m. — Silly Safaris (with meet & greets) Pioneer Land
5 p.m. — 4-H Horse & Pony Release
6 p.m. — 4-H Draft Horse Release
4-H Rabbit and Rabbit Education Release
7 p.m. — Silly Safaris (with meet & greets) Pioneer Land
7 p.m. — Hunter Hays with Michael Ray (Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Grandstand)
7 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade
7-10 p.m. — Country Cookin’ (Entertainment Tent)
Sunday, July 14
11 a.m.-2 p.m. — 4-H Projects Release of Exhibits, Community and Small Projects Buildings
