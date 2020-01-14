Santana seeks reelection to County Council

MICHIGAN CITY – Jeff Santana has filed candidacy papers to seek a third term as an at-large member of the La Porte County Council.
Santana said he has been "very emphatic and passionate about saving money for all taxpayers," adding, "by the way, I too am a taxpayer and watch the spending of dollars closely."
Being retired from the Michigan City Fire Department, where he served for more than 28 years, "has allowed me to have the time for the position and a way to continue to serve and give back to the people of La Porte County."
And he said while he could "list numerous accomplishments that the Council has made during my first two terms, but in doing so I could fill up a whole newspaper page."
Santana said, “I’m a people person that loves the interaction with others and enjoys problem solving when called upon.
“I receive lots of calls from citizens when they are having problems and don’t know where to turn when they are dealing with county issues” and he does his best to help them all.
"We have a great group of employees and department heads in the county who, when called upon by me, get whatever the task at hand is investigated and resolved."
He said being a council member and helping people "is truly a position that I take to heart and I will continue to work, represent, and be the voice for all the taxpayers in La Porte County government."
Santana said this is a pivotal time for the county.
"The future of La Porte County is now, and with the two newly elected mayors in our two largest cities, progress is coming and there are going to be some exciting times in the upcoming years! I have never been labeled a 'rubber stamp' and will continue to work with all officials regardless of their political affiliation.
"I have and will continue to be accessible to all residents and kindly ask for your support in the upcoming May 5 primary election."
Santana said that anybody and everybody who needs assistance can contact him at (219) 874-8832, (219) 873-4876 or jsantana@laportecounty.org.
—From staff reports
