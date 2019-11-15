La PORTE — The Unity Foundation has announced that the Ruth Sabin Home Board of Trustees has made a gift of $100,000 to start the Ruth Sabin Community Fund.
“Our board wants the community to remember Ruth’s contributions to the La Porte County community, her genuine concern for senior citizens," said Tim Larson, president of the Ruth Sabin Home board of trustees. "The Unity Foundation was built to do this and we are grateful.”
This new fund will provide flexible grants to benefit La Porte and the county, this gift will attract a $2 for $1 match from the Indianapolis-based, Lilly Endowment Inc.
Ruth C. Sabin lived from 1802 to 1894 and had the vision to build the Ruth Sabin Home in La Porte. This home, located on Michigan Avenue, was built in 1889 to provide safe, affordable living facilities for hundreds of women and later men for 128 years.
The Board of Trustees of the Ruth Sabin Home wished to continue Sabin’s legacy in the most impactful way and starting the Ruth Sabin Community Fund seemed like the perfect fit.
“We are honored to carry on Ruth Sabin’s rich legacy of caring," said Maggi Spartz, Unity president. "Ruth was ahead of her time and we hope this story will inspire future generations to be more like Ruth with her vision, risk taking, and innovation.”
To learn more about Ruth C. Sabin and her legacy or to make a contribution to the fund, visit www.uflc.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.