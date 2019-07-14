WANATAH – If you see a woman in an orange shirt running through Wanatah on Monday morning, she doesn't need help – she's actually running to help others.
MS Run the US is a 3,260-mile ultra relay running across the country to help the battle against multiple sclerosis. Each participant runs an average of 160 miles over six days and commits to raising $10,000 for the cause, according to Amy Wirtz, community engagement manager.
Relay runner Courtney Kruse will run 150 miles in six days, starting in Valparaiso and ending up in Van Wert, Ohio, Wirtz said. She will start Monday and will be passing through Wanatah in the morning.
Kruse said she was inspired to participate because she has several close friends with the disease and wanted to use her passion for running to help them and others.
"I started running more consistently five years ago as a way to clear my mind," the New Jersey native said. "As someone who had never been a runner, I was surprised with how quickly I fell in love with it and started looking forward to doing it.
"Within a month I had signed up for my first half-marathon and since then have completed over 15 halfs and three full marathons; as well as many other distance races."
Kruse learned about MS Run the US while listening to a running podcast and said she "immediately felt drawn to and inspired to be part of the team.
"MS is a horrible disease that is affecting close friends and it is my honor to be able to run for them. Raising awareness and funds for MS research is imperative and I am thankful to be able to participate in doing more."
She said it's tough watching her friends suffer.
"Living with MS is hard. It’s debilitating and painful," she said. "As this disease progresses so do the symptoms. I’ve watched my friends struggle daily and worsen over time.
"I will be running for those who can’t. For Lisa, Danielle, Chip, Chrissy, and many more. I will be running for me. I will be running and pushing my limits as a reminder to myself and others that we can do hard things and to never give up!"
MS Run the US was founded in 2009 by Wisconsin native Ashley Schneider, inspired by her mother, Jill Kumlien, who lived with MS for 36 years before passing in 2017.
Schneider created MS Run the US, a charitable organization, to raise national disease awareness, funds to further research, and to help those living with disability due to their symptoms.
The first MS Run the US transcontinental crossing was in 2010. On March 22 of that year, Schneider began her 3,288-mile journey across America – on foot – from San Francisco to New York City with only a motor home and one crew member to aid her.
On Sept. 28, 2010, she ran the final steps of her cross-country trek in New York City surrounded by supporters, family and friends, Wirtz said.
"During her journey, Ashley ran nearly a marathon a day, six days a week, for six months, while fundraising for multiple sclerosis," Wirtz said. "The event raised thousands of dollars and rallied thousands of supporters. Upon completion, Ashley became the 16th female to ever run across America.
Along the way, she went through 11 pair of shoes, burned over 270,000 calories, and sustained an injury total of only two blisters, Wirtz said. In 2013, MS Run the US launched its annual relay run — the first starting in Santa Monica, California and again ending in New York.
The event engaged 15 runners from 10 states and raised over $234,000 for MS. Since then the MS Run the US Relay has continued as a yearly team event and raised over $1.2 million for the cause, according to Wirtz.
"I am so grateful to be given this opportunity," Kruse said. "Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all your generosity toward helping me reach my fundraising goal and for your support through this journey."
For more information, or to donate, visit msruntheus.org.
