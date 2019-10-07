RP thermoplastic compounding company marks 20 years

ROLLING PRAIRIE – One of the largest thermoplastic compounding companies in Northwest Indiana marked it’s 20th anniversary last month with a celebration for employees.
For 20 years, OTECH Corp. has developed and designed special PVC compounds, thermoplastic elastomers and alloys used in everyday products such as footwear, housewares and auto parts. One hundred percent of OTECH’s products are made at its 250,000-square-foot facility in Rolling Prairie.
Currently, the company runs six production lines at the plant, which has the capacity to create 100 million pounds of thermoplastic compounds annually.
Company shareholders, customers, vendors and neighbors were also invited to attend the celebration. Around 325 guests enjoyed a catered lunch by Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, along with a drink station and on-site DJ. Younger guests took advantage of a bounce house, ice cream truck and inflatable soccer game.
“It was great to see all of the employees and their families here celebrating the company's 20th anniversary," said Sarah Ramey, human resources manager for OTECH.
"It took a lot of hard work to get the company where it is today, and we couldn't have done it without all of our employees, customers, suppliers, and everyone else who has been a part of OTECH Corporation the past 20 years.”
Guided tours of the compounding plant were available, highlighting the progress made by the company since 1999. OTECH officials also revealed that new lines are being installed in anticipation of manufacturing new products.
Jack O’Donnell, president and CEO, thanked the workers for their commitment.
"The OTECH Corporation's 20th anniversary celebration was also a celebration of thanks to the community, our many venders, our suppliers, and most importantly, our dedicated employees for the tremendous amount of trust, work and commitment they have exhibited since day one of this wonderful journey in helping us to realize the success we have achieved over the last 20 years."
