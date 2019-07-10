La PORTE — Riley Elementary School has once again received recognition for their excellence in counseling.
The school was awarded Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) status last week during an American School Counselor Association (ASCA) meeting.
This recognition brings Riley’s Counseling Program to even higher esteem than the Gold Star Status the school was awarded last November.
The school’s counseling program achieved RAMP status as a result of its commitment to helping students focus on academic, personal and social development.
RAMP recognized counseling programs must be comprehensive and data-driven to qualify. Programs are judged on their Vision/Mission Statement, and goals. RAMP schools must have implemented exemplary core curriculum promoting student achievement.
Steve Manering, Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education for La Porte Community School Corp., commented the school during the July 8 school board meeting.
“I’m happy to report that Riley has received RAMP status," Manering said. "After receiving the Gold Star back in November, RAMP was really the next step.”
Only 72 schools were honored nationwide, with 11 hailing from Indiana. Of those schools, only two were at the elementary level.
Riley was awarded a plaque in recognition of their RAMP status. Although, no representative from the school’s counseling program was able to attend the meeting to receive the award. The plaque is expected to be arriving by mail in the coming weeks.
In other news, new student registration days for LPCSC elementary schools were announced at the meeting.
Handley Elementary School - July 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Critchfield Elementary School - July 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hailmann Elementary School - July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Indian Trail Elementary School - July 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kingsbury Elementary School - Aug, 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kingsford Heights Elementary School - Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary School - Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Riley Elementary School - Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
