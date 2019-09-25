Reserve Officer John Bello honored

Photo by Jade GlabReserve Officer John Bello was recognized with an award plaque for his 23 years of service with the La Porte Police Department during Sept. 17 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Bello is the only reserve officer the department to ever get clearance for solo patrol. His heart and dedication earned him the department's trust and the ability to ride without a certified officer. Bello has donated countless hours of patrol time over his 23 years of service. 

Reserve Officer John Bello honored

