MICHIGAN CITY — “We are a warlike nation, or a warrior nation, depending on how you look at it.”
The students at Michigan City High School received a lesson in U.S. history from state Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, during the school’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday.
“In much of our history, we were at war with someone, or joining with someone else against a third party,” Boy told them. “Our longest time without war was 32 years following the Civil War. Our longest war so far has been in Afghanistan – 20 years so far, surpassing the 16 years of the Vietnam War.”
Boy listed each of the wars in which the U.S. has engaged, and explained the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The former, she said, honors those who died in battle or because of wounds sustained in battle; and the latter recognizes all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces honorably, whether alive or dead, whether in times of war or peace.
Although she has no personal military experience, Boy told the students about her husband, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War; and her parents, both of whom were sergeants in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II.
“Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman said, ‘War is hell.’ Most veterans would agree,” she said. “It takes too many lives and ruins too many others. Few survivors of World War II are still alive. Many survive from Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and all those wars we still fight.
“We owe an enormous amount of gratitude to these survivors, these veterans. Some struggle with disabilities, visible and invisible. Many of you likely have friends or members of your family who have served. They deserve your respect.”
Boy asked all the military veterans present Monday to stand. As they did, the gym erupted in applause, and Boy concluded her speech: “Thank you for your service.”
In addition to being the focus of Boy’s speech, the veterans who attended the program were honored by the MCHS Choir, which sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful;” the MCHS Band, which played various other patriotic tunes, including the “Armed Forces Medley;” and a presentation by the MCJROTC, including its Armed Exhibition Platoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.