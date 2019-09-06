Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyA meal ticket from the Stone Lake Resort at Weller’s Grove “good for twenty-one meals.” At Weller’s Grove, a large bell was suspended in one of the walnut trees announcing meals and events. After the evening meal, guests assembled in the long parlor to listen to music and readings. Activities at Weller’s Grove included swimming, tennis, croquet, lectures, concerts, plays, hayrides, dances, buggy rides, boat rides and church services. The popularity of the resort declined after 1900.

Remember When

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.