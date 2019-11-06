Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society“Lower with horse Dab” circa late 1800s. The Lower family consisted of father James Lower Sr. and his three sons Stephen, James, and William. Father James Sr. opened La Porte’s first hardware store, James Lower & Company, specializing in stoves, tinware, coppersmithing, and sheet iron work. James Sr. owned a 200-acre farm in Washington Township on which it is said he “raised some of the finest horses in this part of the state.”  It is unknown which Lower is pictured.

Remember When

