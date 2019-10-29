Remember When

Photo submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyIndiana State Prison convicts are dining outdoors in this 1908 postcard. Michigan City is known for having housed John Dillinger from 1929 until he was paroled in 1933. A few months after Dillinger made parole, 10 inmates escaped thanks to the help of three pistols Dillinger had smuggled into the prison. The prison was built in 1860.

Remember When

