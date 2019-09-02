Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThis photo, dated July 17, 1894, captures Co. L, 3rd Infantry Indiana Legion upon their return from the Pullman Railroad Riots of 1894. The riots began in Chicago as a reaction to Pullman’s drastic cut in wages and pitted the American Railroad Union against the Pullman Company, the railroads, and the federal government. It shut down the majority of freight and passenger rail traffic in the U.S. It was a turning point for U.S. labor law. Labor Day was enacted six days after the strike ended. Pictured are Capt. R.E. Morrison, Lieutenants S.S. McCollum and W.W. Phillips, and Sergeants E. Wile, N.A. Weber and H.W. Richter.