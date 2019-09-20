Remember When

Photo submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThe front of the Bennethum Paint store is festooned with hammocks and a large fireworks sign with George Washington’s picture. Window and awning signs advertise wallpaper, paints, shades, stationery and school supplies. To the left is the storefront of Charles Bell, Watchmaker & Jeweler. The Teegarden Hotel is reflected in the store windows.

Remember When

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.