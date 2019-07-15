Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumThe City Omnibus Line ad in the 1876-77 city directory, “meets all trains, passengers or baggage conveyed to and from Hotels or any part of the city at low rates. Orders may be left at Teegarden House, Merrill House or at the Omnibus office at Livery stable, corner East Main (Michigan Avenue) and Clay streets.” Proprietors were Baker and Merritt.

Remember When

